NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Truist Financial cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

