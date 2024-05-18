NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,983,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000.

IAT stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

