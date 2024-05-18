NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 106,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 1,144,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 91,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.55 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -211.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

