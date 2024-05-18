NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 14.9% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 4.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

