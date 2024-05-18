NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $109.16 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.