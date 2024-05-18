NBC Securities Inc. Sells 101 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

