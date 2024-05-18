NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 95,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SKM shares. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.3 %

SKM stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.