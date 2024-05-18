NBC Securities Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after acquiring an additional 404,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

NYSE CAH opened at $99.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

