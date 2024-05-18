NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,362 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

