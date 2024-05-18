NBC Securities Inc. Sells 397 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after purchasing an additional 476,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 251.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after buying an additional 276,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.14.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

