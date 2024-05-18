NBC Securities Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE OPP opened at $8.55 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

