NBC Securities Inc. Sells 4,214 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,157,000 after acquiring an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $137.54 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

