NBC Securities Inc. Sells 4,214 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,157,000 after acquiring an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period.
Five Below Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $137.54 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.
View Our Latest Report on FIVE
Five Below Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.