NBC Securities Inc. Sells 587 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

NYSE:IFF opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

