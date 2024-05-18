NBC Securities Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $912.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $559.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $933.49 and its 200 day moving average is $839.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

