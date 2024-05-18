NBC Securities Inc. Sells 746 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTLS opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

