NBC Securities Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

