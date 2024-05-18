NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PXF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.