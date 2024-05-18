NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

