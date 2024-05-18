Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,489 shares of company stock worth $3,818,031. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

