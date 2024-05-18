Northwest Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 1,473 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $882.98 and its 200-day moving average is $683.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

