NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $882.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.