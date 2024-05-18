Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,277 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,645,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $204.36 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

