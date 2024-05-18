Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

