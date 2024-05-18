QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Balchem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,362.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,362.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,559 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,083 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

