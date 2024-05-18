QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 885 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 585,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.66 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

