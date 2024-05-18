QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,019 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $226.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

