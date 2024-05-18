QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,030,941. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $393.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.39 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

