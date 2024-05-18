QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.3 %

KOF stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.