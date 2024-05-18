QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,698 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.19 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

