QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,594 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $12,460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 230,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,522,000 after acquiring an additional 155,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.