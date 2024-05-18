QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.