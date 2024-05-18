QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 327 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.64.

View Our Latest Report on BYD

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.