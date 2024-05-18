QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,364 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

