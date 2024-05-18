QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $255.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

