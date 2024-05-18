QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,818,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $115.02 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

