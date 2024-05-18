QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 304,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Vale by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Vale by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 3,498,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 582,692 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 1,315,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 380,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

