QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

