QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.95 million, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.17%.

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.