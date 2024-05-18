QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nelnet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nelnet by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:NNI opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 48.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

