QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $268.34 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.99 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

