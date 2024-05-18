QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.