QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 20.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in AAR by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.60. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

