QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 173.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.63 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

