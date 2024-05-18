QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.45 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $916.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

