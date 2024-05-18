QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,243 shares of company stock worth $3,441,153. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

