QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

CONMED Trading Down 1.0 %

CNMD stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

