QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.07.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

