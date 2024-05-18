QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,513 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,576. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

