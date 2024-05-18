QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 718 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,937,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

