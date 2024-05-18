QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,804 shares of company stock worth $18,832,532 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AN opened at $170.96 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.